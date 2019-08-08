BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP David Price on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 5.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Randy Dobnak from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester. Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Jonathan Lucroy. Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Dallas DE Robert Quinn for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's ban on performance enhancers.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Niles Scott on IR.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded RB Duke Johnson to Houston for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell. Waived-injured LB Kendall Donnerson. Released RB Corey Grant.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Agreed to terms with CB Morris Claiborne on a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jeremiah Valoaga to a one-year contract. Waived WR Chris Thompson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Salesi Uhatafe. Placed DB D'Cota Dixon on IR.
COLLEGE
DAYTON — Named Andy Farrell special assistant to the men's basketball coach and recruiting coordinator; Brett Comer director of player development for men's basketball; Khyle Marshall graduate assistant for men's basketball; and Casey Cathrall strength & conditioning coach for men's basketball.
