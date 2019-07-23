BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Carl Edwards Jr. and RHP Alec Mills to Iowa (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Tim Collins from Iowa.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Reinstated RHP Mike Mayers from the 60-day IL. Sent INF Matt Carpenter to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DALLAS MAVERICKS -- Signed C Boban Marjanovic.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Named David Akinyooye, Dave Bliss, Mark Daigneault, Brian Keefe and Mike Wilks assistant coaches.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Cheick Diallo to a multi-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Increased the four-game suspension of Minnesota CB Holton Hill to eight games for violating the league's policy and program on substances of abuse.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DE Allen Bailey.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Jeremiah Sirles on injured reserve. Released WR Da'Mari Scott. Signed OL Isaac Asiata and S Abraham Wallace. Named Brian Gaine special adviser to the general manager.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Tyler Boyd to a four-year contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Tommylee Lewis on the PUP list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Dean Lowry to a contract extension.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed P Bryan Anger and LB Drew Lewis.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Removed DE Carroll Phillips from the PUP list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Marqise Lee, OT Cam Robinson and OT Ryquell Armstead on the PUP list. Placed OL Donnell Greene and LB Jake Ryan on the non-football injury list. Re-signed DL Lyndon Johnson.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Mason Foster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Colton Sissons to a seven-year contract.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Placed the DePaul men's basketball program on probation and suspended coach Dave Leitao three games for allowing an ineligible player to play.
BYU — Senior G Nick Emery is leaving the men's basketball program.
CLARKE — Named Rochelle Beardsley women's golf coach.
