BASEBALL

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Chili Davis hitting coach, Chuck Hernandez bullpen coach and Luis Rojas quality control coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Toronto F Zach Hyman two games for a hit against Boston D Charlie McAvoy on Saturday.

COLLEGE

IOWA STATE — Signed football coach Matt Campbell to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jay Bateman co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach.

UCLA — Promoted offensive line coach Justin Frye to offensive coordinator.

