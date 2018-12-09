BASEBALL
National League
NEW YORK METS — Named Chili Davis hitting coach, Chuck Hernandez bullpen coach and Luis Rojas quality control coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Toronto F Zach Hyman two games for a hit against Boston D Charlie McAvoy on Saturday.
COLLEGE
IOWA STATE — Signed football coach Matt Campbell to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jay Bateman co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach.
UCLA — Promoted offensive line coach Justin Frye to offensive coordinator.
