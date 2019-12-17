BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Mike Bell bench coach.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Madison Bumgarner on a five-year contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Joe Mather assistant hitting coach.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisail Garcia on a two-year contract and with 1B/3B Ryon Healy on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Oscar Marin pitching coach. Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Denver S Kareem Jackson for the final two regular season games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Takk McKinley on IR. Signed DE Austin Larkin.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Malcolm Smith.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Alijah Holder. Placed S Kareem Jackson on the reserve/suspended list.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed QB Matthew Stafford on IR.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Place TE Evan Engram on IR.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed OL Chuma Edoga and WR Jeff Smith on IR. Released C Ryan Crozier.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived K Ryan Santoso.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Jimmy Moreland, WR Trey Quinn and G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed DB Coty Sensabaugh and DB Kayvon Webster.
COLLEGE
FRESNO STATE — Named Kalen DeBoer football coach.
TEXAS — Named Chris Ash defensive coordinator.
