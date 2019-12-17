Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Mike Bell bench coach.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Madison Bumgarner on a five-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Joe Mather assistant hitting coach.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisail Garcia on a two-year contract and with 1B/3B Ryon Healy on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Oscar Marin pitching coach. Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kwang Hyun Kim on a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Denver S Kareem Jackson for the final two regular season games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Takk McKinley on IR. Signed DE Austin Larkin.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Malcolm Smith.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Alijah Holder. Placed S Kareem Jackson on the reserve/suspended list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed QB Matthew Stafford on IR.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Place TE Evan Engram on IR.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OL Chuma Edoga and WR Jeff Smith on IR. Released C Ryan Crozier.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived K Ryan Santoso.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Jimmy Moreland, WR Trey Quinn and G Brandon Scherff on the IR. Signed DB Coty Sensabaugh and DB Kayvon Webster.

COLLEGE

FRESNO STATE — Named Kalen DeBoer football coach.

TEXAS — Named Chris Ash defensive coordinator.

