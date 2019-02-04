Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Nick Wittgren from Miami for RHP Jordan Milbrath.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Devenski on a one-year contract.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Francisco Liriano on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Rodney Hood to Portland for Gs Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin and 2021 and 2023 second-round draft pick. Released G Kobi Simmons.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Zac Taylor coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Tanner Vallejo.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Brian Flores coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of LB Connor Barwin.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived QB Austin Davis.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed G Pheonix Copley to a three-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

GRAND VIEW — Announced it is adding a women's wrestling program to begin during the fall semester.

