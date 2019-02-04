BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Nick Wittgren from Miami for RHP Jordan Milbrath.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Devenski on a one-year contract.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Francisco Liriano on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Rodney Hood to Portland for Gs Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin and 2021 and 2023 second-round draft pick. Released G Kobi Simmons.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Zac Taylor coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Tanner Vallejo.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Brian Flores coach.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of LB Connor Barwin.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived QB Austin Davis.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed G Pheonix Copley to a three-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
GRAND VIEW — Announced it is adding a women's wrestling program to begin during the fall semester.
