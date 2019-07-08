BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Traded F/C Omari Spellman to Golden State for C Damian Jones and a 2026 second-round draft pick.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G D'Angelo Russell to a four-year contract and traded him, G Treveon Graham and G Shabazz Napier to Golden State for F Kevin Durant and a protected first-round draft pick.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Daniel Gafford.
DENVER NUGGETS — Obtained F Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2020 first round pick.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Jordan Bone to a two-way contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed G Rajon Rondo.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Rudy Gay. Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Re-signed C Thomas Bryant.
Women's NBA
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Tiffany Bias. Terminated the contract of C Avery Warley-Talbert.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed F Kevin Labanc to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Grayson Crawford pitching coach.
