Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Traded F/C Omari Spellman to Golden State for C Damian Jones and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G D'Angelo Russell to a four-year contract and traded him, G Treveon Graham and G Shabazz Napier to Golden State for F Kevin Durant and a protected first-round draft pick.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Daniel Gafford.

DENVER NUGGETS — Obtained F Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2020 first round pick.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Jordan Bone to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed G Rajon Rondo.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Rudy Gay. Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Re-signed C Thomas Bryant.

Women's NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Tiffany Bias. Terminated the contract of C Avery Warley-Talbert.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed F Kevin Labanc to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Grayson Crawford pitching coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments