BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Matt Moore on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B Ronald Guzman on the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the 10-day IL.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Anaheim F Ryan Getzlaf $2,500 for roughing Los Angeles F Adrian Kempe.

BUFFALO SABRES — Fired coach Phil Housley.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Fired coach Bob Boughner.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Named Eric Musselman men's basketball coach.

MINNESOTA — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Richard Pitino on a two-year contract extension.

VIRGINIA TECH — Named Mike Young men's basketball coach.

