BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Matt Moore on the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B Ronald Guzman on the 10-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the 10-day IL.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Anaheim F Ryan Getzlaf $2,500 for roughing Los Angeles F Adrian Kempe.
BUFFALO SABRES — Fired coach Phil Housley.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Fired coach Bob Boughner.
COLLEGE
ARKANSAS — Named Eric Musselman men's basketball coach.
MINNESOTA — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Richard Pitino on a two-year contract extension.
VIRGINIA TECH — Named Mike Young men's basketball coach.
