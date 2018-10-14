Sunny. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: October 15, 2018 @ 9:42 am
Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff
COLLEGE
BOWLING GREEN — Fired football coach Mike Jinks. Named Carl Pelini interim football coach.
