BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired INF Daniel Murphy from Washington for INF Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash consideration.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded 1B Matt Adams to St. Louis for cash considerations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Baltimore CB Jimmy Smith, without pay, for the first four regular-season games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
NFL — WR Victor Cruz announced his retirement.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed P Jon Ryan to a one-year contract. Released K Tyler Davis.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Jacob Judd.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed K Jason Myers off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. Waived injured WR Jonah Trinnaman.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed CB Antwuan Daivs off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Waived S Tevin Mitchel.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Matt Weiser. Waived TE Colin Jeter.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a contract extension with WR Rishard Matthews through 2019. Agreed to terms with LBs Jeff Knox, Nyles Morgan and Deontae Skinner. Waived LBs Brandon Chubb and Davond Dade and OL Matt Diaz.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed F Anthony Peluso to a one-year, two-way contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Announced the resignation of Randy Lee, assistant general manager.
