BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — 1B Hanley Ramirez declined outright assignment to Columbus (IL) and elected to become a free agent.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF David Bote on paternity leave. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Matt Kemp on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Adolphus Washington.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Exercised their fifth-year contract option on QB Jared Goff.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the retirement of college scout Scott Studwell.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jonathan Stewart to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Ben Garland to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

LIPSCOMB — Named Sean Rutigliano assistant men's basketball coach.

MIAMI — Graduate men's basketball F Keith Stone is transferring from Florida.

UTSA — Named Rishaw Johnson running backs coach.

