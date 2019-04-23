BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — 1B Hanley Ramirez declined outright assignment to Columbus (IL) and elected to become a free agent.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF David Bote on paternity leave. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Matt Kemp on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Adolphus Washington.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Exercised their fifth-year contract option on QB Jared Goff.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the retirement of college scout Scott Studwell.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jonathan Stewart to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Ben Garland to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
LIPSCOMB — Named Sean Rutigliano assistant men's basketball coach.
MIAMI — Graduate men's basketball F Keith Stone is transferring from Florida.
UTSA — Named Rishaw Johnson running backs coach.
