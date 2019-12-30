Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel on a three-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Travis Shaw on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State Warriors F Marquese Chriss $35,000 for shoving Dallas Mavericks G Luka Doncic to the floor.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Fired coach Pat Shurmur.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed G Richie Incognito to a two-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Fired coach Bruce Allen. Signed P Tress Way to a multi-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

OHIO STATE — Announced RB J.K. Dobbins is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

