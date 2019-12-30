BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel on a three-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Travis Shaw on a one-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Golden State Warriors F Marquese Chriss $35,000 for shoving Dallas Mavericks G Luka Doncic to the floor.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Fired coach Pat Shurmur.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed G Richie Incognito to a two-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Fired coach Bruce Allen. Signed P Tress Way to a multi-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
OHIO STATE — Announced RB J.K. Dobbins is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.
