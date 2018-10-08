BASEBALL
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Fired pitching coach Juan Nieves, first base coach Perry Hill, assistant hitting coach Frank Menechino and strength and conditioning coach Ty Hill.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $25,000 and Cleveland G/F J.R. Smith $15,000 an on-court altercation during Saturday's game.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F/C Isaac Humphries.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Will Cherry.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived Gs Joel Berry II and Jeffrey Carroll.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G-F D.J. Stephens to a two-way contract. Waived F Ismaila Kane.
PHOENIX SUNS — Fired general manager Ryan McDonough. Named vice president of basketball operations James Jones and assistant general manager Trevor Bukstein interim general managers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Kendall Wright to a one-year contract. Released CB Deatrick Nichols.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Sam Acho on injured reserve. Signed OL Bryan Witzmann.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Hakeem Valles to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and S Tray Matthews to the practice squad. Signed C-G Evan Boehm from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. Placed C-G Matt Slauson on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins and RB Corey Grant on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed DB Darious Williams of waivers from Baltimore. Re-signed OL Aaron Neary to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB Kenjon Barner. Signed DL Frank Herron and LB Calvin Munson to the practice squad. Released DL Vincent Valentine and RB Ralph Webb from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Rashard Robinson. Released S J.J. Wilcox.
