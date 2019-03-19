BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league contract. Released OF Matt Joyce.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a 10-day contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Tim Frazier.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned F Caleb Swanigan to Stockton (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB/DE Bruce Irvin to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DB Phillip Gaines.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with WR Randall Cobb on a one-year contract. Signed DE Kerry Hyde. Re-signed C L.P. Ladouceur.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tommylee Lewis.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced LS Luke Rhodes signed his tender.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Jake Ryan.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Bashaud Breeland.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with QB Blake Bortles on a one-year contract and LB Clay Matthews on a two-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Dan Bailey.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Phillip Dorsett
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LS Zak DeOssie, WR Bennie Fowler and DB Tony Lippett.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Daniel Brown. Re-signed TE Eric Tomlinson and OL Brent Qvale.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Vontaze Burfict.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Mark Barron to a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Dustin Little athletic trainer. Re-signed RB Raheem Mostert to a three-year contract and signed P Justin Vogel to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Darren Fells.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Brian Quick. Re-signed G Zac Kerin.
COLLEGE
SUN BELT CONFERENCE — Named Keith Gill commissioner.
ARKANSAS — Announced F Daniel Gafford will enter the NBA draft and will not play in the NIT.
MISSISSIPPI — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Kermit Davis on a four-year contract.
SAINT JOSEPH'S — Fired men's basketball coach Phil Martelli.
