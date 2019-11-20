BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Released OF Jacoby Ellsbury. Designated 1B Greg Bird for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHP Jharel Cotton for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Daulton Jefferies from Midland (TL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated for assignment 3B Matt Duffy. Traded LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Philadelphia for INF Curtis Mead.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Rescinded the $10,527 fine of Cleveland DT Larry Ogunjobi but upheld his one-game suspension for his role during Sunday's brawl with Pittsburgh.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Ian Silberman from the practice squad. Signed LB Tanner Vallejo to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jesper Horsted from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TE David Njoku from IR. Signed S J.T. Hassell from the practice squad and S A.J. Howard to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed FB Nick Bawden on IR. Activated DE Austin Bryant from IR.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OL Ka'John Armstrong. Signed OL Ryan Pope.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Gary Jennings and Ss Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain on IR. Activated LB Andrew Van Ginkel from IR. Signed S DT Gerald Willis from the practice squad and S Adrian Colbert from Seattle's practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Quincy Adeboyejo to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LS Rick Lovato to a four-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Chris Odom and DL Jojo Wicker to the practice squad.
GOLF
LPGA — Agreed to terms with commissioner Mike Whan on a long-term contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL/NHLPA — Announced Ottawa F Bobby Ryan will be away from the team while taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Fired coach Mike Babcock. Promoted Toronto (AHL) coach Sheldon Keefe to head coach.
