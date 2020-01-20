Transactions

BASEBALL
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Félix Hernández on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Phil Snow defensive coordinator.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Al Golden linebackers coach and Steve Jackson secondary/cornerbacks coach. Announced that special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will add assistant head coach to his job title.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator. Named Chan Gailey offensive coordinator; Robby Brown quarterbacks coach; Austin Clark outside linebackers coach, Curt Kuntz assistant defensive backs coach and Steve Marshall offensive line coach.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Patrick Graham defensive coordinator.
COLLEGE
OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.
PENN STATE — Named Taylor Stubblefield wide receivers coach.