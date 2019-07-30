Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF José Rondón off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired LHP Kolby Allard from the Atlanta Braves for RHP Chris Martin.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP David Phelps and conditional cash to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Thomas Hatch.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 27. Recalled RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from Iowa (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Suspended bullpen coach Euclides Rojas for two games because of what it termed a contract violation.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Leah McNabb managing director of NBA Canada.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Dragan Bender.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Andre Branch to a one-year contract. Removed LB Dante Booker from the PUP list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Removed DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and OL T.J. Clemmings from the PUP list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Brandon Reilly. Signed DT Fredrick Jones.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Drew Lewis and G William Poehls. Signed WR Roger Lewis and G Ian Silberman.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Martez Ivey. Released OL Cole Croston.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived/injured DB Chris Campbell. Placed RB Javorius Allen on IR.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived DT Ronald Ollie and TE Erik Swoope. Signed DT Ethan Westbrooks.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the retirement of F Chris Kunitz, who will remain with the club as player development adviser.

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired general manager Paul Fenton. Named assistant general manager Tom Kurvers acting general manager.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Lauren Johnson assistant women's basketball coach.

GRAND CANYON —Announced the resignation of Mike Vaught athletic director.

RUTGERS — Named Mike Larkin special assistant to the head coach and Ben Asher director of basketball operations and recruiting.

UCONN — LB Eli Thomas will not return to the football team.

