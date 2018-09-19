Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 10-day DL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected RHP Allen Webster from Iowa (PCL). Transferred RHP Brandon Morrow to the 60-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Aaron Loup from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Traded the returning player rights to F Omari Johnson to Fort Wayne for the returning player rights to F Jarrod Uthoff and G Chris Fowler.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jalen Simmons to the practice squad and LB Joe Walker from Philadelphia's practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Alex Barrett from the practice squad. Signed CB DeShawn Shead. Signed WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Deante Burton. Activated RB Aaron Jones from the exempt list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OG Jamon Brown. Signed WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad and DL Marcus Martin and QB Brandon Allen to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Tom Johnson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Cyrus Jones. Released RB Kenjon Barner.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed C Jon Halapio on injured reserve. Released FB Shane Smith. Signed FB Elijhaa Penny from Arizona's practice squad. Claimed WR Stacy Coley off waivers from Minnesota.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR ArDarius Stewart.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Sam Reinhart to a two-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Ty Dellandrea to a three-year, entry-level contract.

