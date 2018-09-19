BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 10-day DL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected RHP Allen Webster from Iowa (PCL). Transferred RHP Brandon Morrow to the 60-day DL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Aaron Loup from the 10-day DL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
MEMPHIS HUSTLE — Traded the returning player rights to F Omari Johnson to Fort Wayne for the returning player rights to F Jarrod Uthoff and G Chris Fowler.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jalen Simmons to the practice squad and LB Joe Walker from Philadelphia's practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Alex Barrett from the practice squad. Signed CB DeShawn Shead. Signed WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Deante Burton. Activated RB Aaron Jones from the exempt list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated OG Jamon Brown. Signed WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad and DL Marcus Martin and QB Brandon Allen to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT David Parry. Signed DT Tom Johnson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Cyrus Jones. Released RB Kenjon Barner.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed C Jon Halapio on injured reserve. Released FB Shane Smith. Signed FB Elijhaa Penny from Arizona's practice squad. Claimed WR Stacy Coley off waivers from Minnesota.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR ArDarius Stewart.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Sam Reinhart to a two-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Ty Dellandrea to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.