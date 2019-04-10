Clip art sports

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Jon Lester on 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Timj Collins from Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed C Russell Martin on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with INF Matt Carpenter on a two-year contract for 2020-21.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Announced the resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Eli Harold to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed G Alex Redmond to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Jordan Martin and LB Greer Martini.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Stephen Gostkowski. Signed TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Brandon Silvers.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed RB Jalen Richard.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Orion Stewart.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Retained assistant men's basketball coach Antoine Pettway. Named Bryan Hodgson and Charlie Henry assistant men's basketball coaches, Mike Snowden men's basketball strength and conditioning coach and Adam Bauman director of men's basketball operations.

ARIZONA STATE — Freshman G Luguentz Dort will enter the NBA draft.

BELMONT — Named Casey Alexander men's basketball coach.

BYU — Named Mark Pope men's basketball coach.

DUKE — Freshman G RJ Barrett declared for the NBA draft.

KANSAS — Junior G Quentin Grimes will enter the NBA draft.

KENTUCKY — Freshman G Keldon Johnson declared for the NBA draft.

SAINT JOSEPH'S — John Griffin III men's assistant basketball coach.

