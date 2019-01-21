Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 2B Shed Long and a competitive balance Round A pick in the 2019 MLB draft from Cincinnati for RHP Sonny Gray and LHP Reiver Sanmartín. Traded 2B Shed Long to Seattle for OF Josh Stowers.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sonny Gray on a four-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $35,000 for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection during a Jan. 19 game at Atlanta.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Ted Monachino senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach. Monachino will be reunited with new Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano after coaching together in two previous stops with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-17) and Baltimore Ravens (2010-11).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB J.T. Barrett, DB Chris Campbell, DB J.T. Gray, DT Tomasi Laulie, LB Darnell Sankey and TE Nate Wozniak to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Teuvo Teravainen on a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Named Torrian Gray cornerbacks coach.

INDIANA — Named Kalen DeBoer associate head football coach and offensive coordinator.

NEW MEXICO — Named Jon Newman-Gonchar volleyball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Andy Buh defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

TENNESSEE — Promoted Arthur Smith to offensive coordinator.

