BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Tyler Clippard and signed him to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Pressly on a three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Mike Trout on a 12-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released 1B Lucas Duda.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Brandon Lowe on a six-year contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Josh Tomlin.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed P Pat O'Donnell to a two-year contract and QB Tyler Bray to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB A.J. McCarron.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed S Clayton Geathers.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Josh Kline.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed LS Trent Sieg.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Jimmy Howard to a one-year contract extension.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced cycylist Joseph Baratto accepted a one-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Approved new contracts for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

MORGAN STATE — Fired men's basketballl coach Todd Bozeman.

SYRACUSE — Suspended senior G Frank Howard for an indefinite period of time for violating school policy.

