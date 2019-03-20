BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Tyler Clippard and signed him to a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Pressly on a three-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Mike Trout on a 12-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Released 1B Lucas Duda.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Brandon Lowe on a six-year contract.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Josh Tomlin.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed P Pat O'Donnell to a two-year contract and QB Tyler Bray to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB A.J. McCarron.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed S Clayton Geathers.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Josh Kline.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed LS Trent Sieg.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Jimmy Howard to a one-year contract extension.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced cycylist Joseph Baratto accepted a one-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — Approved new contracts for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
MORGAN STATE — Fired men's basketballl coach Todd Bozeman.
SYRACUSE — Suspended senior G Frank Howard for an indefinite period of time for violating school policy.
