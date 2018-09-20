Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Named Elton Brand general manager.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Jamil Demby to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad. Released of RB Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Montreal F Max Domi for the remainder of the NHL preseason after punching Florida D Aaron Ekblad during a Sept. 19 exhibition game.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Promoted Steve Phelps to president, effective Oct. 1.

COLLEGE

UCLA — Announced the retirement of women's gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field after the 2019 spring semester.

