Transactions

Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson, Darren McCaaughan, Wyatt Mills and Penn Murfee; INFs Jordan Cowan and Connor Hoover; OFs Eric Filia and Luis Liberato to the minor league camp.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick, LHPs Justin Steele and Brad Wieck, C Miguel Amaya and C Victor Caratini, INFs Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short, OF Ian Happ to one year contracts.
College
DAYTON UNIVERSITY — Named Jim Collins and Josh Hendershot as coaches to the football staff.
OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Billy Martin head men's and women's soccer coach.