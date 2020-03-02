Transactions
0 comments
agate

Transactions

  • Updated
  • 0
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

Major League Baseball

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned RHPs Jack Anderson, Darren McCaaughan, Wyatt Mills and Penn Murfee; INFs Jordan Cowan and Connor Hoover; OFs Eric Filia and Luis Liberato to the minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Colin Rea, Manuel Rodriguez, Casey Sadler, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick, LHPs Justin Steele and Brad Wieck, C Miguel Amaya and C Victor Caratini, INFs Robel Garcia, Nico Hoerner and Zack Short, OF Ian Happ to one year contracts.

College

DAYTON UNIVERSITY — Named Jim Collins and Josh Hendershot as coaches to the football staff.

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Billy Martin head men's and women's soccer coach.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News