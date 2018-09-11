BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 10-day DL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Nate Jones from the 60-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller and INF Josh Donaldson from the 10-day DL.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 60-day DL. Transferred RHP Michael Wacha to the 60-day DL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LB Deion Jones on injured reserve. Signed RB Brian Hill from the practice squad. Signed WR Julian Williams to the practice squad. Waived DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS— Re-signed S Shamarko Thomas. Signed DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. Released NT Kyle Peko and DE DeShawn Williams.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Trevor Davis on injured reserve. Released S Marwin Evans from the practice squad. Claimed CB Deante Burton off waivers from Atlanta. Signed CB Will Redmond to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Michael Bennett.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner, WR Corey Coleman and WR Bennie Fowler.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived LB Josh Keyes. Placed WR Cam Sims on injured reserve. Signed WR Brian Quick. Signed DB Kenny Ladner from the practice squad and WR Teo Redding to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Traded D Adam McQuaid to the N.Y. Rangers for D Steven Kampfer, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and a conditional seventh-round draft pick.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced the resignation of general manager Steve Yzerman, who will remain as senior adviser to the general manager. Promoted assistant general manager Julien BriseBois to vice president/general manager and alternate governor.
COLLEGE
BAYLOR — Dismissed sophomore G Alexis Morris from the women's basketball team.
DARTMOUTH — Named Callie Brownson offensive quality control coach.
VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director David Williams II to become a full-time law professor.
