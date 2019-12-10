BASEBALL
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed RHP Junior Guerra.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Kevin Gausman to a one-year contract. Acquired INF Zack Cozart and INF Will Wilson from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agree to terms with C Yan Gomes on a two-year contract and INF Howie Kendrick to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Washington CB Simeon Thomas four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Caraun Reid. Placed DL Rodney Gunter on IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Marvin Jones on injured reserve. Signed DT Frank Herron from the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB Rod Smith. Waived LB Preston Brown, DT Terrell McClain and S D.J. Swearinger. Placed TE Foster Moreau on reserve/injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Marquise Goodwin on the IR.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed CB Simeon Thomas and RB Derrius Guice on reserve/suspended list. Activated CB Danny Johnson from the physically unable to perform list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Fired coach Jim Montgomery. Promoted assistant coach Rick Bowness to interim head coach, Texas (AHL) coach Derek Laxdal to Dallas assistant coach and Texas assistant coach Neil Graham to head coach.
COLLEGE
AUBURN — Named Chad Morris offensive coordinator.
BOSTON COLLEGE — Junior RB AJ Dillon announced he will enter the NFL draft.
GEORGIA — Named Matt Luke offensive line and associate head coach.
ST. CLOUD STATE — Announced plans to end its football and golf programs.
