BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Boston RHP Steven Wright 80 games after testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2), a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jose Leclerc to a four-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP Bud Norris to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed C Andrew Bogut.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Josh Bynes.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Eric Weddle.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Tendered a contract to DE Bryan Cox Jr.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Chris Blewitt.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of LB Jamie Collins Sr.
DETROIT LIONS — Tendered exclusive rights to S Charles Washington.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — FB John Kuhn announced his retirement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Tendered exclusive-rights to G Isaac Asiata, G/T Jesse Davis, T Zach Sterup and DE Jonathan Woodard.
COLLEGE
IOWA — Announced the retirement of defensive line coach Reese Morgan.
