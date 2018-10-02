BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Fired manager Paul Molitor.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Cole Aldrich.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Phillip Carr.
Women's NBA
WNBA — Announced the resignation of president Lisa Borders. Promoted deputy commissioner Mark Tatum to interim president.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Seattle Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks indefinitely after he pleaded guilty to federal insider trading charges. Fined New York Jets RB Isaiah Crowell has been fined $13,369 by the NFL for his crude touchdown celebration in Cleveland; Atlanta Falcon's CB Brian Poole was docked $20,054 for a horse-collar tackle and $20,054 for roughing the passer and Minnesota Viking's LB Anthony Barr was fined $10,026 for a facemask call and $20,054 for a horse-collar tackle.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released S Demetrious Cox and LB Nigel Harris from the practice squad. Signed WR Bernard Reedy and S Darian Thompson to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived DT Justin Zimmer. Signed DT Michael Bennett IV.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released DE Nate Orchard. Signed CB Dontae Johnson.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed P Michael Palardy to a three-year contract extension through the 2021 season.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DB Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve. Signed DB Jeremiah McKinnon from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Dee Virgin.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived P Drew Kaser. Signed P Donnie Jones.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DT Jordan Phillips.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chad Hansen and LB LaTroy Lewis to the practice squad. Released WR Kalif Raymond from the practice squad. Announced Oakland signed OL Ian Silberman from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Mack Brown to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Claimed G Curtis McElhinney off waivers from Toronto.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed Fs Dustin Brown and Jonny Brodzinski on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA WILD — Placed D Gustav Olofsson on waivers.
