Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Toronto OF Griffin Conine (Vancouver-NWL) 50 games and N.Y. Yankee RHP Daniel Marten (Yankees East-GCL) 25 games for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP James Paxton from Seattle for LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Erik Swanson and OF Dom Thompson-Williams.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded RHP Chih-Wei Hu to Cleveland INF Gionti Turner.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named J.R. House third base/catching coach and Donnie Ecker assistant hitting coach.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Andy Haines hitting coach, Chris Hook pitching coach, Steve Karsay bullpen coach and Scott Barringer trainer.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami G Josh Richardson $25,000 for throwing his shoe into the spectator stands during a Nov. 18 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Called up G Jaylen Adams from Erie (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released K Matt McCrane.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Destiny Vaeao to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Keon Hatcher from the Green Bay practice squad. Waived WR Saeed Blacknall. Placed WR Brandon LaFell on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB James Onwualu to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed QB Alex Smith on injured reserve. Signed QB Mark Sancez. Terminated the contract of OT Jarron Jones.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES --Fired coach Mike Yeo. Named Craig Berube as interim replacement.

COLLEGE

NORTHERN ARIZONA — Announced the retirement of football coach Jerome Souers.

