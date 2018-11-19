BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Toronto OF Griffin Conine (Vancouver-NWL) 50 games and N.Y. Yankee RHP Daniel Marten (Yankees East-GCL) 25 games for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP James Paxton from Seattle for LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Erik Swanson and OF Dom Thompson-Williams.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded RHP Chih-Wei Hu to Cleveland INF Gionti Turner.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Named J.R. House third base/catching coach and Donnie Ecker assistant hitting coach.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Andy Haines hitting coach, Chris Hook pitching coach, Steve Karsay bullpen coach and Scott Barringer trainer.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Miami G Josh Richardson $25,000 for throwing his shoe into the spectator stands during a Nov. 18 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Called up G Jaylen Adams from Erie (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released K Matt McCrane.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Destiny Vaeao to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Keon Hatcher from the Green Bay practice squad. Waived WR Saeed Blacknall. Placed WR Brandon LaFell on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB James Onwualu to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed QB Alex Smith on injured reserve. Signed QB Mark Sancez. Terminated the contract of OT Jarron Jones.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ST. LOUIS BLUES --Fired coach Mike Yeo. Named Craig Berube as interim replacement.
COLLEGE
NORTHERN ARIZONA — Announced the retirement of football coach Jerome Souers.
