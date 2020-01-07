BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF José Iglesias on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms C Jason Castro on a one-year contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a two-year contract. Named James Rowson bench coach, Billy Hatcher first base/outfield coach, Wellington Cepeda bullpen coach and Eddy Rodriguez catching coach.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Starlin Castro on a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Matt Rhule coach. Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract extension.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Named Mike McCarthy coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted Hank Fraley to offensive line coach and Billy Yates to assistant offensive line coach. Signed RB Tra Carson to a reserve/future contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DB Juan Thornhill on IR. Signed G Ryan Hunter.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named John Hynes coach. Acquired F Michael McCarron from the Montreal Canadiens for F Laurent Dauphin.
COLLEGE
GEORGIA — G Solomon Kindley will enter the NFL draft.
RUTGERS — Named Augie Hoffmann offensive assistant.
