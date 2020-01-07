Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF José Iglesias on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms C Jason Castro on a one-year contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a two-year contract. Named James Rowson bench coach, Billy Hatcher first base/outfield coach, Wellington Cepeda bullpen coach and Eddy Rodriguez catching coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Starlin Castro on a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Matt Rhule coach. Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract extension.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Named Mike McCarthy coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted Hank Fraley to offensive line coach and Billy Yates to assistant offensive line coach. Signed RB Tra Carson to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DB Juan Thornhill on IR. Signed G Ryan Hunter.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named John Hynes coach. Acquired F Michael McCarron from the Montreal Canadiens for F Laurent Dauphin.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — G Solomon Kindley will enter the NFL draft.

RUTGERS — Named Augie Hoffmann offensive assistant.

