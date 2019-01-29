BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Jenrry Mejia on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Sandy Alderson senior adviser to baseball operations.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shawn Kelley on a one-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed manager Torey Lovullo to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF Neil Walker on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Promoted John Ricco to senior vice president, senior strategy officer.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Jimmy Rollins special adviser.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined New Orleans C Anthony Davis $50,000 for violating a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named David Culley assistant head coach/receivers/passing coordinator
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Chris Manhertz to a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mark DeLeone inside linebackers coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Sean Ryan quarterbacks coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Luke Getsy quarterbacks coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Mark Glowinski to a three-year contract extension.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Marvin Allen assistant general manager. Promoted Ron Brockington to senior national scout, J.P. Correia to player personnel scout, Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt to co-directors of player personnel, Brandon Shore to vice president of football administration and Matt Winston to assistant director of college scouting.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted Kevin O'Connell to offensive coordinator. Named Matt Cavanaugh senior offensive assistant. Re-signed defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Nashville Predators F Austin Watson without pay as part of the NHL's substance abuse program.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed F Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension.
MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with G Alex Stalock on a three-year contract extension.
