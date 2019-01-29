Try 1 month for 99¢
Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Jenrry Mejia on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Sandy Alderson senior adviser to baseball operations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shawn Kelley on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed manager Torey Lovullo to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF Neil Walker on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Promoted John Ricco to senior vice president, senior strategy officer.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Jimmy Rollins special adviser.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined New Orleans C Anthony Davis $50,000 for violating a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named David Culley assistant head coach/receivers/passing coordinator

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Chris Manhertz to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mark DeLeone inside linebackers coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Sean Ryan quarterbacks coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Luke Getsy quarterbacks coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Mark Glowinski to a three-year contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Marvin Allen assistant general manager. Promoted Ron Brockington to senior national scout, J.P. Correia to player personnel scout, Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt to co-directors of player personnel, Brandon Shore to vice president of football administration and Matt Winston to assistant director of college scouting.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted Kevin O'Connell to offensive coordinator. Named Matt Cavanaugh senior offensive assistant. Re-signed defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Nashville Predators F Austin Watson without pay as part of the NHL's substance abuse program.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed F Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with G Alex Stalock on a three-year contract extension.

