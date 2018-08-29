BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 15-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded 1B Lucas Duda to Atlanta for cash considerations.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Quincy Pondexter.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived G Cory Helms.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Mychal Kendricks.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived OL Beau Nunn. Waived-injured DT Toby Johnson.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a four-year contract extension.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived-injured LB Ben Heeney.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round draft pick from the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived-injured WR Max McCaffrey.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a three-year contract extension. Acquired QB Brett Hundley from Green Bay for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Martin Brodeur executive vice president of business development.
