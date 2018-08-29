Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 15-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded 1B Lucas Duda to Atlanta for cash considerations.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Quincy Pondexter.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived G Cory Helms.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Mychal Kendricks.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived OL Beau Nunn. Waived-injured DT Toby Johnson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a four-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived-injured LB Ben Heeney.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round draft pick from the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived-injured WR Max McCaffrey.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a three-year contract extension. Acquired QB Brett Hundley from Green Bay for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Martin Brodeur executive vice president of business development.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Load comments