BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived F Chris McCullough.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Jamel Artis.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed G Roberto Luongo on injured reserve.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Placed F Joe Thornton on injured reserve. Recalled C Dylan Gambrell from San Jose (AHL).

