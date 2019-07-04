Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Matt Wisler from San Diego for cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS -- Placed RHP Shelby Miller on unconditional release waivers.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived G Frank Mason III.

TENNIS

ALL ENGLAND CLUB — Fined Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic $56,500 for not meeting "the required professional standards" in his first-round loss at Wimbledon.

