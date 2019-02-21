BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G John Jenkins.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Dean Lacey.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Damian Parms to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Dion Sims.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Lou Anarumo defensive coordinator.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released S Kurt Coleman.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F Craig Smith on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired F Carl Hagelin from Los Angeles for a 2019 third- and a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
COLLEGE
MAINE — Suspended senior ice hockey F Cailey Hutchinson, senior ice hockey D Alyson Matteau, junior ice hockey D Brittany Kucera and sophomore ice hockey D Maggie Blair indefinitely for violations of the student-athlete code of conduct.
NEW MEXICO — Named Dan Carrel outside linebackers coach.
PENN STATE — Named Joe Lorig special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach.
PURDUE — Named Greg Brown cornerbacks coach.
UTSA — Named Rod Wright defensive line coach.
