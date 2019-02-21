Try 1 month for 99¢
BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G John Jenkins.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Dean Lacey.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Damian Parms to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Dion Sims.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Lou Anarumo defensive coordinator.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released S Kurt Coleman.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F Craig Smith on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired F Carl Hagelin from Los Angeles for a 2019 third- and a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

MAINE — Suspended senior ice hockey F Cailey Hutchinson, senior ice hockey D Alyson Matteau, junior ice hockey D Brittany Kucera and sophomore ice hockey D Maggie Blair indefinitely for violations of the student-athlete code of conduct.

NEW MEXICO — Named Dan Carrel outside linebackers coach.

PENN STATE — Named Joe Lorig special teams coordinator and defensive assistant coach.

PURDUE — Named Greg Brown cornerbacks coach.

UTSA — Named Rod Wright defensive line coach.

