BASEBALL
American League
OAKLAND ATHELTICS — Acquired OF Buddy Reed from San Diego as the player to be named in a previous trade.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Knebel on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded LHP Garrett Williams to the Los Angeles Angels to complete an earlier trade.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated OT Jonah Williams from the PUP list. Signed WR DaMarkus Lodge to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Named Scott Milanovich coach.
TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Fired coach Corey Chamblin. Named Ryan Dinwiddie coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired D Oliwer Kaski from the Detroit Red Wings for D Kyle Wood.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed D Calvin de Haan on IR.
COLLEGE
MISSOURI — Named Charlie Harbison associate head coach/defense and Erik Link special teams coordinator.
NORTHERN COLORADO — Named Ed McCaffrey football coach.
