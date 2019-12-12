Clip art sports

BASEBALL

American League

OAKLAND ATHELTICS — Acquired OF Buddy Reed from San Diego as the player to be named in a previous trade.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Knebel on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded LHP Garrett Williams to the Los Angeles Angels to complete an earlier trade.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated OT Jonah Williams from the PUP list. Signed WR DaMarkus Lodge to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Named Scott Milanovich coach.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Fired coach Corey Chamblin. Named Ryan Dinwiddie coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired D Oliwer Kaski from the Detroit Red Wings for D Kyle Wood.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed D Calvin de Haan on IR.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI — Named Charlie Harbison associate head coach/defense and Erik Link special teams coordinator.

NORTHERN COLORADO — Named Ed McCaffrey football coach.

