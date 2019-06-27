BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Willians Astudillo on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from Rochester (IL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Bought out the remainder of F Patrick Marleau's contract.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Traded F Erik Haula to Carolina for F Nicolas Roy and a conditional 2020 fifth-round draft pick.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced American weightlifter Mandy Mosley accepted a 16-month sanction after testing positive for prohibited substances.
SOCCER
FIFA — Fined the Macau soccer federation $10,000 for refusing to play a World Cup qualifying match against Sri Lanka.
COLLEGE
CONCORDIA (Ore.) — Announced junior men's basketball G Geno West is transferring from Idaho.
INDIANA — Announced assistant men's basketball coach Ed Schilling will not return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.