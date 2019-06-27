Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Willians Astudillo on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from Rochester (IL).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Bought out the remainder of F Patrick Marleau's contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Traded F Erik Haula to Carolina for F Nicolas Roy and a conditional 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Mandy Mosley accepted a 16-month sanction after testing positive for prohibited substances.

SOCCER

FIFA — Fined the Macau soccer federation $10,000 for refusing to play a World Cup qualifying match against Sri Lanka.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (Ore.) — Announced junior men's basketball G Geno West is transferring from Idaho.

INDIANA — Announced assistant men's basketball coach Ed Schilling will not return.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments