BASEBALL
American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Extended the contract of manager Kevin Cash through the 2024 season.
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired hitting coach Matt Stairs. Assigned LHP Jose Torres outright to San Antonio (PCL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F/C Isaac Humphries. Signed G C.J. Anderson.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived F Desi Rodriguez.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Dean Marlowe. Released CB Michael Hunter from the practice squad. Signed QB Derek Anderson. Signed TE Keith Towbridge from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived HB Thomas Rawls.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB Jerimiah McKinnon. Signed RB Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Joel Bouagnon from the practice squad. Signed RB Tra Carson and WR Keon Hatcher to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OT Mike Tyson from the practice squad. Signed CB Robert Jackson to the practice squad. Placed CB Kayvon Webster on reserve/injured list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived CB Lenzy Pipkins. Signed S Mike Mitchell.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Jamaal Charles to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB Kenneth Farrow to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived OT Ereck Flowers. Signed OT Brian Mihalik off waivers from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DB Dexter McCoil and WR Frank Stephens from the practice squad. Signed RB Matthew Dayes, OL Najee Toran and DB Tyvis Powell to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Ali Marpet to a six-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Nick Williams and QB Austin Davis. Released OL Coleman Shelton from the practice squad. Signed LB Robert Spillane from the practice squad and LB Nigel Harris to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Terminated the contract of OT Chris Durant. Signed OT Justin Evans to the practice squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.