Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optined LHP Keegan Akin to the Norfolk Tides (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber; INFs Sergio Alcantara and Isaac Paredes; OFs Daz Cameron and Derek Hill to Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Erie (EL). Optioned RHP Franklin Perez to Lakeland (FSL). Re-assigned RHPs Gerson Moreno and Wladmir Pinto; LHPs Joey Wentz and C Cooper Johnson and C Jhon Nunez to minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYA:S — Optioned LHP Foster Griffin, OF Nick Heath and C Meibrys Viloria to Omaha Storm Chasers (PCL) and INF Jeison Guzman to Wilmington. Re-assigned RHPs Ofreidy Gomez and Arnaldo Hernandez, LHP Jake Kalish, C MJ Melendez, Sebastian Rivero, INF Gabriel Cancel, Kevin Merrell and Emamanuel Rivera to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Braden Bishop and LHP Nick Margevicius to Tacoma (PCL). Re-assigned OFs Rymer Liriano and Julio Rodriguez; C Joseph Odon and C Joe Hudson; LHP Manny Banuelos to minor league camp.

National League