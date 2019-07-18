BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced the resignation of umpire Mike DiMuro. Appointed Chad Whitson to the full-time major league umpiring staff.
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Matt Magill for release or assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Shaquille Harrison and C Luke Kornet.
L.A. CLIPPERS — Re-signed F JaMychal Green.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Steven Dunbar Jr.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR De'Mornay Pierson-El.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Phillip Di Giuseppe.
SEATTLE — Named Ron Francis general manager.
