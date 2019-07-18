Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the resignation of umpire Mike DiMuro. Appointed Chad Whitson to the full-time major league umpiring staff.

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Matt Magill for release or assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Shaquille Harrison and C Luke Kornet.

L.A. CLIPPERS — Re-signed F JaMychal Green.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Steven Dunbar Jr.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR De'Mornay Pierson-El.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Phillip Di Giuseppe.

SEATTLE — Named Ron Francis general manager.

