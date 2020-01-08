Clip art sports

BASEBALL

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Extended the contract of Craig Counsell through the 2023 season.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Asdrúbal Cabrera and 1B Eric Thames on one-year contracts.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection during a Jan. 6 game against Sacramento. Fined New York Knicks F/C Bobby Portis $25,000 for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter during a Jan. 7 game.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Announced the resignation of special teams coordinator John Fassel to take the same position with Dallas.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Joe Judge coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Agreed to terms with D Rasmus Andersson on a six-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as "three blind mice" after a Jan. 4 loss at Kansas.

EAST CAROLINA — Announced the retirement of defensive line coach Jeff Hanson.

GEORGIA — QB Jake Fromm announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MINNESOTA — S Antoine Winfield Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.

OREGON STATE — Signed football coach Jonathan Smith to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

PITTSBURGH — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Jeff Capel on a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

SAN DIEGO STATE — Announced the retirement of Rocky Long football coach. Promoted defensive line coach Brady Hoke to football coach.

WISCONSIN — C Tyler Biadasz announced he will enter the NFL draft.

