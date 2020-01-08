BASEBALL
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Extended the contract of Craig Counsell through the 2023 season.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Asdrúbal Cabrera and 1B Eric Thames on one-year contracts.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection during a Jan. 6 game against Sacramento. Fined New York Knicks F/C Bobby Portis $25,000 for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter during a Jan. 7 game.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Announced the resignation of special teams coordinator John Fassel to take the same position with Dallas.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Joe Judge coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Agreed to terms with D Rasmus Andersson on a six-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as "three blind mice" after a Jan. 4 loss at Kansas.
EAST CAROLINA — Announced the retirement of defensive line coach Jeff Hanson.
GEORGIA — QB Jake Fromm announced he will enter the NFL draft.
MINNESOTA — S Antoine Winfield Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.
OREGON STATE — Signed football coach Jonathan Smith to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.
PITTSBURGH — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Jeff Capel on a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
SAN DIEGO STATE — Announced the retirement of Rocky Long football coach. Promoted defensive line coach Brady Hoke to football coach.
WISCONSIN — C Tyler Biadasz announced he will enter the NFL draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.