Transactions

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released P Drew Kaser.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed G Hjalte Froholdt off waivers from New England and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list. Activated TE Kahale Warring from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Jesse Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated S Xavier McKinney and OLB Oshane Ximines to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived QB Mike White. Activated TE Ross Travis to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS— Waived LB Kiko Alonso. Placed DLs D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Greg Olsen on injured reserve. Signed DT Damon Harrison to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted RB Kenjon Barner to the active roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Kendall Coyne Schofield player development coach and youth hockey growth specialist, Erik Condra player development coach and Juan Gonzalez as the Rockford (AHL) strength and conditioning coach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0