BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Fined L.A. Dodgers SS Manny Machado an undisclosed amount for kicking Milwaukee 1B Jesus Aguilar during Tuesday's game.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day DL. Added RHP Zach Davies to the NLCS roster.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Davon Reed. Signed G Jamal Crawford to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Robert Jackson from the practice squad. Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Chase Allen on injured reserve. Signed S Maurice Smith.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Dieguot Joseph to the practice squad. Released RB De'Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Devante Bond.

