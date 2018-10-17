BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Fined L.A. Dodgers SS Manny Machado an undisclosed amount for kicking Milwaukee 1B Jesus Aguilar during Tuesday's game.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day DL. Added RHP Zach Davies to the NLCS roster.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Davon Reed. Signed G Jamal Crawford to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Robert Jackson from the practice squad. Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Chase Allen on injured reserve. Signed S Maurice Smith.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Dieguot Joseph to the practice squad. Released RB De'Angelo Henderson from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Devante Bond.
