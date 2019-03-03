Try 3 months for $3
BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded OF Zack Granite to Texas for RHP Xavier Moore and cash and traded Moore to Baltimore for international signing bonus pool allocation.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF David Bote; LHPs Randy Rosario and Justin Steele; Cs Victor Caratini, Willson Contreras and Taylor Davis; OFs Albert Almora Jr., Ian Happ and Mark Zagunis; and RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Oscar De La Cruz, Dillon Maples, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Jen-Ho Tseng, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick on one-year contracts.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed C Pau Gasol.

COLLEGE

WAKE FOREST — Announced the retirement of athletic director Ron Wellman, effective May 1. Named John Currie athletic director.

