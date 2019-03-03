BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded OF Zack Granite to Texas for RHP Xavier Moore and cash and traded Moore to Baltimore for international signing bonus pool allocation.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF David Bote; LHPs Randy Rosario and Justin Steele; Cs Victor Caratini, Willson Contreras and Taylor Davis; OFs Albert Almora Jr., Ian Happ and Mark Zagunis; and RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Oscar De La Cruz, Dillon Maples, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Jen-Ho Tseng, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick on one-year contracts.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed C Pau Gasol.
COLLEGE
WAKE FOREST — Announced the retirement of athletic director Ron Wellman, effective May 1. Named John Currie athletic director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.