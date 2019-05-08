BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Mike Montgomery from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Addison Russell from Iowa (PCL). Placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Placed INF-OF Ben Zobrist placed on the restricted list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Stacy Keely. Waived OT Adam Bisnowaty.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Bruce Ellington.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Rod Smith, G Austin Droogsma, PK Joey Slye, DB Tenny Adewusi, P Ryan Anderson and DE Alex Jenkins. Waived LB Ukeme Eligwe, DE Myles Humphrey and DB Michael Hunter.
COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA — Graduate RB Jordan Brown announced he will transfer to Kansas State.
