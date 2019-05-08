Clip art sports

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Mike Montgomery from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Addison Russell from Iowa (PCL). Placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Placed INF-OF Ben Zobrist placed on the restricted list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Stacy Keely. Waived OT Adam Bisnowaty.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Bruce Ellington.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Rod Smith, G Austin Droogsma, PK Joey Slye, DB Tenny Adewusi, P Ryan Anderson and DE Alex Jenkins. Waived LB Ukeme Eligwe, DE Myles Humphrey and DB Michael Hunter.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Graduate RB Jordan Brown announced he will transfer to Kansas State.

