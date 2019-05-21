Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released RHP Luke Gregerson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Jerry Hughes to a two-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived OT De'Ondre Wesley. Claimed G Jake Eldrenkamp off waivers from New England.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OL Jared Veldheer on the reserve/retired list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Gerald McCoy. Claimed TE Jordan Leggett off waivers from the N.Y. Jets.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Announced junior QB Josh Jackson is transferring from Virginia Tech and senior TE Tyler Mabry from Buffalo.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Granted a contract extension to football coach Joe Moorhead through the 2022 season.

PROVIDENCE — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Ed Cooley on a multi-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE — Announced sophomore men's basketball C Uros Plavsic is transferring from Arizona State.

VANDERBILT — Named Faragi Phillips assistant men's basketball coach.

WASHINGTON STATE — Fired baseball coach Marty Lees.

