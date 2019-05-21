BASEBALL
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released RHP Luke Gregerson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Jerry Hughes to a two-year contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived OT De'Ondre Wesley. Claimed G Jake Eldrenkamp off waivers from New England.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OL Jared Veldheer on the reserve/retired list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Gerald McCoy. Claimed TE Jordan Leggett off waivers from the N.Y. Jets.
COLLEGE
MARYLAND — Announced junior QB Josh Jackson is transferring from Virginia Tech and senior TE Tyler Mabry from Buffalo.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — Granted a contract extension to football coach Joe Moorhead through the 2022 season.
PROVIDENCE — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Ed Cooley on a multi-year contract extension.
TENNESSEE — Announced sophomore men's basketball C Uros Plavsic is transferring from Arizona State.
VANDERBILT — Named Faragi Phillips assistant men's basketball coach.
WASHINGTON STATE — Fired baseball coach Marty Lees.
