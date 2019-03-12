BASEBALL
MLB — Suspended Houston Astros RHP Francis Martes for 80-games without pay after testing positive for Clomiphene, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett and INF Kelvin Gutierrez to Omaha (PCL). Assigned LHP Foster Griffin, Cs MJ Melendez and Sebastian Rivero and 1B Samir Duenez to their minor league camp.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Nick Gordon and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. to Rochester (IL), and INF Luis Arraez to Pensacola (SL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Toronto F Serge Ibaka three games and Cleveland F Marquese Chriss one game for their involvement in a fight during a March 11 game. Fined Oklahoma City G Russell Westbrook $25,000 for directing profanity and threatening language to a fan during a March 11 game at Utah.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F B.J. Johnson to a second 10-day contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned G Chasson Randle to Capital City (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed QB Taylor Heinicke to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Bobby Hart to a three-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DL Carl Davis.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Nick Perry.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed WR DeVante Parker to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed FB Eli Penny.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin. Released P Bryan Anger.
COLLEGE
CENTENARY — Named Ashley McDonough women's volleyball coach.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Reinstated men's basketball G Eric Lockett.
RUTGERS — Dismissed men's junior basketball F Issa Thiam.
