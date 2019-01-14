BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Parker on a one-year contract. Designated RHP John Curtiss for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF DJ LeMahieu on a two-year contract. Designated OF Tim Locastro for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisail Garcia on a one-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP David Phelps on a one-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Craig Breslow director of strategic initiatives for baseball operations.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Yasmani Grandal on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Derek Holland on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Kadeem Allen to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Steve Wilks defensive coordinator, Todd Monken offensive coordinator, Mike Priefer special teams coordinator, Stump Mitchell running backs/run game coordinator, James Campen offensive line/associate head coach, Ryan Lindley quarterback coach, Jody Wright special assistant to the head coach, Jim Dray offensive quality control coach and Tyler Tettleton offensive quality control coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Mike Munchak offensive line coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Isaiah Johnson, CB D.J. Killings and WR Jordan Veasy to reserve/future contracts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Gary Kubiak assistant head coach/offensive advisor, Brian Pariani tight ends coach and Klint Kubiak quarterbacks coach.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Avery Moss and G Chad Slade to reserve/future contracts.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted Shaun Sarrett to offensive line coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Traded F Devin Shore to Anaheim for F Andrew Cogliano.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Stefan Noesen on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired F Connor Brickley from Nashville for LW Cole Schneider.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed F Marcus Sorensen to a two-year contract extension, through the 2020-21 season.
COLLEGE
ALABAMA — LB Mack Wilson will enter the NFL draft.
BUCKNELL — Announced the resignation of football coach Joe Susan to assume a role within the athletics department.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Autry Denson Jr. football coach.
GEORGIA — Named Todd Hartley tight ends coach.
IOWA — TE T.J. Hockenson, DB Amani Hooker and DE Anthony Nelson will enter the NFL draft.
LSU — LB Devin White will enter the NFL draft.
NORTHWESTERN — Named Kurt Anderson offensive line coach.
OKLAHOMA — QB Kyler Murray will enter the NFL draft.
PITTSBURGH — Named Mark Whipple offensive coordinator.
