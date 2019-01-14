Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Parker on a one-year contract. Designated RHP John Curtiss for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF DJ LeMahieu on a two-year contract. Designated OF Tim Locastro for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisail Garcia on a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP David Phelps on a one-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Craig Breslow director of strategic initiatives for baseball operations.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Yasmani Grandal on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Derek Holland on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Kadeem Allen to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Steve Wilks defensive coordinator, Todd Monken offensive coordinator, Mike Priefer special teams coordinator, Stump Mitchell running backs/run game coordinator, James Campen offensive line/associate head coach, Ryan Lindley quarterback coach, Jody Wright special assistant to the head coach, Jim Dray offensive quality control coach and Tyler Tettleton offensive quality control coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Mike Munchak offensive line coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Isaiah Johnson, CB D.J. Killings and WR Jordan Veasy to reserve/future contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Gary Kubiak assistant head coach/offensive advisor, Brian Pariani tight ends coach and Klint Kubiak quarterbacks coach.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Avery Moss and G Chad Slade to reserve/future contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted Shaun Sarrett to offensive line coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Traded F Devin Shore to Anaheim for F Andrew Cogliano.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Stefan Noesen on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired F Connor Brickley from Nashville for LW Cole Schneider.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed F Marcus Sorensen to a two-year contract extension, through the 2020-21 season.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — LB Mack Wilson will enter the NFL draft.

BUCKNELL — Announced the resignation of football coach Joe Susan to assume a role within the athletics department.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Autry Denson Jr. football coach.

GEORGIA — Named Todd Hartley tight ends coach.

IOWA — TE T.J. Hockenson, DB Amani Hooker and DE Anthony Nelson will enter the NFL draft.

LSU — LB Devin White will enter the NFL draft.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Kurt Anderson offensive line coach.

OKLAHOMA — QB Kyler Murray will enter the NFL draft.

PITTSBURGH — Named Mark Whipple offensive coordinator.

