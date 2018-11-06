Try 1 month for 99¢
BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Paul Davis pitching coach.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Turner Ward hitting coach.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Paco Figueroa outfield/baserunning coach.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Kyrie Irving $25,000 for throwing the ball into the spectator stands.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed C Tyson Chandler.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Phillip Gaines. Signed CB Levi Wallace from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Ameer Abdullah. Signed RB Zach Zenner and WR Bruce Ellington.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Geronimo Allison on injured reserve. Released S Jermaine Whitehead. Signed CB Will Redmond from the practice squad and LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Cole Croston and DL Geneo Grissom. Placed OL Brian Schwenke on injured reserve. Released RB Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad. Signed LB Albert McClellan and DB Obi Melifonwu.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Activated DL Stacy McGee from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. Waived DB Kenny Ladler. Signed T Jarron Jones to the practice squad. Released T Justinb Evans from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Fired coach Joel Quenneville and assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson. Named Jeremy Colliton coach and Barry Smith assistant coach.

