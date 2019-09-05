Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL). Placed RHP Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 2). Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OT Marcus Applefield from the practice squad. Signed DT Trevon Coley to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Nate Becker. Signed DT Vincent Taylor to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured LB B.J. Bello.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with TE Tyler Higbee on a four-year contract extension.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American triathlete Lauren Goss accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Junior men's basketball G/F Vin Baker Jr. is transferring from Boston College.

TEMPLE — Named Jessica Reo executive senior associate athletics director/senior women's administrator.

