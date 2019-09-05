BASEBALL
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL). Placed RHP Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 2). Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OT Marcus Applefield from the practice squad. Signed DT Trevon Coley to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Nate Becker. Signed DT Vincent Taylor to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived/injured LB B.J. Bello.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with TE Tyler Higbee on a four-year contract extension.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced American triathlete Lauren Goss accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
COLLEGE
MILWAUKEE — Junior men's basketball G/F Vin Baker Jr. is transferring from Boston College.
TEMPLE — Named Jessica Reo executive senior associate athletics director/senior women's administrator.
