BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Alex Cobb and C Austin Wynns on the 10-day IL and OF Mark Trumbo on the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed LHP Sean Nolin and SS Alcides Escobar to minor league contracts.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of 2B Gordon Beckham from Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Requested release waivers on OF Brian Goodwin. Selected the contract of 1B Lucas Duda from Omaha (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHPs Preston Guilmet and Mike Morin to minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Released RHPs Jason Hammel and Zach McAllister. Assigned RHPs Matt Bush and Rafael Montero to their minor league camp..
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 2B Devon Travis on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson to a one-year contract and with RHP John Axford on a minor league contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Junichi Tazawa. Optioned OF Ian Happ, C Taylor Davis, LHP Tim Collins and RHPs Dillon Maples and Alex Mills to Iowa (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Released RHP Dan Straily.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Wilson on a one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Brett Cecil, INF Jedd Gyorko, OF Justin Williams and RHPs Luke Gregerson and Carlos Martinez on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded OF Matt Joyce to Atlanta for cash.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB E.J. Gaines to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Darqueze Dennard to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed LB Brandon Copeland and TE Neal Sterling.
COLLEGE
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Announced the contract of women's basketball coach Peter Cinella will not be renewed.
