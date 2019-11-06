FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Clinton McDonald on IR. Released LB Zach Brown. Activated OL Max Garcia from the PUP list.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Brandon Powell from the practice squad and G Anthony Coyle and S C.J. Reavis to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived CB Maurice Canady. Signed WR/RS De'Anthony Thomas. Re-signed LB Mike Onuoha to the practice squad. Signed RB Byron Marshall to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released DE Wyatt Ray. Signed LB Tyrel Dodson and OT Brandon Hitner to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Wes Horton.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed RB Bo Scarbrough and P Matt Wile to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated QB Nick Foles from IR.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released P Jack Fox from the practice squad. Signed TE Alizé Mack to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed S Andrew Sendejo off waivers from Philadelphia. Waived S Marcus Epps.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Released P Sean Smith from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR DeSean Jackson on IR. Waived S Andrew Sendejo.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ulysees Gilbert III on IR. Released RB Darrin Hall from the practice squad. Signed LB Robert Spillane from the practice squad and LB Sutton Smith, WR Terry Wright and TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Kwon Alexander on IR. Signed LB Elijah Lee from the practice squad and LB Christian Sam to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Cody Thompson from the practice squad. Signed DT Bryan Mone to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Amara Darboh. Placed TE Antony Auclair on IR. Signed LB Sam Acho. Signed LB Kahzin Daniels from the practice squad and LB Quinton Bell to the practice squad.
COLLEGE
HAWAII — Announced men's basketball coach Eran Ganot is taking a medical leave of absence. Named Chris Gerlufsen acting men's basketball coach.
